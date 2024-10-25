Charges: Man accused of causing 7-vehicle crash had an open bottle, was driving about 100 mph

Court filings show a man has been formally charged for his role in a 7-vehicle crash earlier this week in Minneapolis that left one person dead.

A criminal complaint filed on Thursday shows Talon Covie-Cardrell Walker of St. Paul has been formally charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle in gross negligent manner.

While Walker is listed on the jail’s website, a mugshot wasn’t immediately available.

The document says troopers were called around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday to the exit ramp off of eastbound I-94 near Lyndale Avenue for a crash. The crash caused a section of eastbound I-94 to close until just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

When troopers arrived, they found multiple vehicles “with significant damage” and “multiple people with minor to severe injuries.” As reported on Thursday morning by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, one of the victims – identified as 26-year-old Natalie Gubbay – died from her injuries at the scene.

Another person – identified in the State Patrol’s incident report as a 20-year-old St. Paul woman in Walker’s vehicle – suffered serious injuries and was taken to HCMC. Neither she nor Walker were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The complaint says Walker was driving a Chevy Avalanche down the exit road from I-94 East toward Dunwoody Boulevard while other multiple vehicles were driving slowly. Walker then allegedly sideswiped another SUV and crashed into the back of a Jeep Cherokee, causing it to be pushed into the back of a Ford Edge, causing a chain reaction crash of three other vehicles.

Witnesses believed Walker was driving about 100 miles an hour at the time of the crash, and the force of the crash was so strong that two of the involved vehicles were pushed sideways, according to the complaint.

The results of a blood sample taken from Walker are still pending. The complaint adds troopers found a bottle of liquor on the driver’s side floorboard of his vehicle, adding it was open and partially full.

The Hennepin County Jail roster says Walker has a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, however, the court calendar doesn’t reflect that as of this publishing.

If convicted, Walker faces 10 years behind bars and a $20,000 fine.