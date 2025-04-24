Charges in gun incident that caused hospital lockdown in Edina

The man accused of taking his sister’s gun and causing M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital to go into a lockdown has officially been charged.

Larry Sharp, 65, faces two counts of domestic assault and one count of threats of violence. He will make his first appearance on these charges Friday afternoon.

As previously reported, authorities were called to Southdale Hospital on Tuesday on a report of a man with a gun. They secured the hospital and learned the suspect had left the scene.

They spoke with a woman who said she and her brother, identified as Sharp, were at the hospital visiting their mother, who was a patient. A search warrant states that the two began arguing about the power of attorney of their mother.

According to court documents, Sharp hit his sister several times in the head and shoved her into a chair before taking her handgun from her waistband. The criminal complaint states that Sharp’s sister had a permit to carry.

Responding officers noted that the woman’s mouth was bloody and her ear looked red. She told police that Sharp pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her. Sharp then left the room and put the gun on a table outside.

A witness, who is a hospital employee, was walking past the hospital room when they heard Sharp’s sister yell for help. When the employee looked into the room, they saw Sharp pointing a gun at his sister.

The witness ran from the room, yelled “gun,” and called 911.

Officers called Sharp while he was driving away from the scene. Court documents state he admitted to getting into an argument with his sister, but claimed he took her firearm for safety reasons.

Sharp added that he left the hospital to “get ahead of this.” He was later arrested at his home in Independence.