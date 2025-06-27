Charges: Gang violence a contributing factor in Boom Island Park shooting that killed 1, injured 6

A 23-year-old has now been charged in connection with the shooting at Boom Island Park that killed a young mother and injured six others earlier this month.

Zyere Porter faces two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Minneapolis police announced that Porter had been arrested Thursday afternoon in Spring Lake Park. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on June 1. Six people total had been shot — one of whom was identified as Stageina Katraya Shapryia Whiting, who died at the hospital. She leaves behind a baby.

Court documents state that another victim remains fully paralyzed and in critical condition.

Investigators found around 130 discharged cartridge casings from around nine different guns at the scene. Court documents state that investigators learned a large birthday party had been kicked out of French Park before coming to Boom Island Park.

Surveillance video showed a black Dodge Challenger get to the park before any shots were fired. One of the occupants of the car said that once he got out, he was chased down and shot before being taken to the hospital in a different vehicle.

The car is seen on surveillance video leaving after the man was shot and then returning to the park. A passenger in the Challenger then shot into the crowd at the park multiple times.

According to court documents, Whiting was leaving the park after the initial gunfire in a separate vehicle with her sister. The passenger in the Challenger shot at them and hit Whiting near the exit to the park.

While there were 130 casings found at the scene, there was a group of .40 caliber casings, which court records said were separate from the rest and were determined to have come from the Challenger. They were also consistent with the volley of shots that killed Whiting.

The Challenger was found at Porter’s home, according to court documents, which also noted that the car was now green and its license plate had been removed. There was another vehicle parked behind the Challenger, as if to hide it from street view — court documents note that a “heat gun,” which is used to remove car wraps from vehicles, was found inside.

Inside the Challenger, officers found a live .40 caliber round and a .40 caliber shell casing. Testing determined that the casing was fired from the same gun that fired the casings near where Whiting was shot.

Witnesses told investigators that Porter returned to his home in the Challenger shortly after the Boom Island Park shooting.

Through more witness interviews, investigators learned that Porter, the man in the Challenger who was shot, and another man were asked to come to Boom Island to help fellow Low End gang members attack someone in an opposing gang.