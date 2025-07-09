Charges filed in 900-pound meth bust in Minneapolis

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against two men who were arrested Monday on suspicion of trafficking hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents show Guillermo Mercado Chaparro, 44, and Joel Casas-Santiago, 46, are each charged with first-degree drug sale in connection with a Minneapolis drug bust that uncovered 889 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in two vehicles.

According to a criminal complaint, an undercover police officer first purchased a pound of methamphetamine from Mercado Chaparro on July 2. Using surveillance and a GPS tracker placed on Mercado Chaparro’s Toyota Tacoma, officers again found Chaparro on Monday, this time with Casas-Santiago.

Mercado Chaparro was seen putting two large bags inside a Jeep driven by Casas-Santiago. Mercado Chaparro then got in the Tacoma, and both defendants drove away in separate vehicles. The Tacoma was later found unoccupied, and the Jeep was found at the intersection of 31st Street and Cedar Avenue, the complaint states.

A drug detection dog got a positive hit on drugs inside the Jeep. A search found 251 pounds of meth inside. Later, officers searched the Tacoma at a “secured location” and found 638 pounds of meth. Prosecutors allege these drugs have an estimated value of $1.7 million when sold by the pound.

Also inside the Tacoma was a suspected drug ledger detailing dates, vehicles and dollar amounts, along with a pill bottle in Mercado Chaparro’s name.

Mercado Chaparro admitted to law enforcement that he was involved in drug trafficking. Charging documents note neither Mercado Chaparro nor Casas-Santiago is from the Twin Cities, but both have ties to drug trafficking organizations in Mexico.

Both defendants remain in custody on $2 million bail. They’re due to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the St. Paul Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, were involved in the operation.