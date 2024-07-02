Charges: Fight over missing gun flashlight preceded fatal shooting at Lakeville Amazon building

A Faribault man has been charged with killing 22-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville on Saturday morning.

Mohamed Aden Hared, 24, faces one count of second-degree murder.

As previously reported, Lakeville police responded to a shooting at the fulfillment center around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint, Hared told dispatchers that he accidentally shot his coworker, identified as Cariif.

Cariif was pronounced dead at the scene despite first aid, and Hared was arrested.

Hared told police that he, Cariif and a third man carpooled to work. Hared has a permit to carry but left his firearm in the third man’s car.

The complaint states that Hared went out to the car around 1 a.m. and saw that the handgun was still in the backseat but its flashlight attachment was missing. Cariif and the other man denied knowing about the missing flashlight attachment. Cariif was reportedly angry about being accused of taking the attachment.

The three went out again around 4 a.m. to look for the attachment. Hared said that he had the gun in his waistband and “politely asked for the attachment back,” court documents state.

This led to two separate fights between Hared and Cariif, during which Hared fired two shots, hitting Cariif, the complaint states.

The third man said that he saw Hared pull out the gun and yelled not to shoot. He told police the first shot hit the car and he saw Cariif hit the ground after the second shot.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found surveillance video of the shooting and saw that “on multiple occasions, [Hared] had the ability to retreat. Instead, he engaged in the fight and … Victim was shot and fell to the ground in the walkway.”

During the autopsy, injuries consistent with a fistfight were found on Cariif. The gunshot wound hit his heart, lung and aorta.