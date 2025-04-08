Charges: Driver who hit, killed co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant suspected of drunken driving

A man has been charged in connection with a crash in Hudson, WI, that killed 58-year-old David Burley, the co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Company.

Andre Lamont Mathews, 33, faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in St. Croix County Court. The charging documents note that he was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for fifth-degree drug possession, which could get him a steeper sentence if convicted on the newest charge.

As previously reported, first responders were called to the crash on I-94 near mile post 1 in Hudson around 2:49 p.m. on Sunday. There, authorities found a silver Infinity with damage to the front and a motorcycle lying next to the car, also damaged.

Witnesses told investigators that the Infinity, later identified to have been driven by Mathews, had been speeding when he went off the road. He drove back onto the road and hit Burley’s motorcycle. Both vehicles hit the concrete median and came to a rest.

According to court documents, authorities suspected Mathews was intoxicated and could smell alcohol on him.

Both Mathews and Burley were brought to the hospital, where Burley was pronounced deceased.

At the hospital, Mathews “appeared disoriented and lethargic,” court documents state. He didn’t answer questions appropriately and said he didn’t know where he was or if he was driving.

He refused to submit to a blood draw, so authorities got a search warrant. Medical personnel stated that Mathews would be in the hospital for three to four days.

Burley was wearing a helmet, which sustained damage in the crash.