Charges declined against man beaten by deputy in arrest caught on video

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Friday said she would not bring charges against a man who was beaten by a deputy during an arrest in Minneapolis last month.

Bystander video of the Jan. 9 arrest in a parking lot near Franklin and 22nd avenues shows two Hennepin County deputies on top of the suspect. As they put him in handcuffs, one of the deputies is seen repeatedly punching the man in the head.

Use-of-force incident captured in video under review by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The deputies obtained drugs and a handgun from the man while performing a search, and the sheriff’s office submitted the case to Moriarty’s office for consideration on unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession.

Upon reviewing video of the arrest, Moriarty said the deputies “did not appear to have probable cause to escalate this interaction from a stop to an arrest” and that the case would be “unlikely to prevail” if evidence was challenged in court.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it was “disappointed” in the decision to decline charges and maintained that the arrest was lawful.

“While we are disappointed that charges against the suspect were declined, we’re committed to continuing the investigation of how the gun got into the hands of a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms,” the news release states.

The sheriff’s office also said it had asked the Wright County Sheriff’s Office for an external review of the use-of-force case. That review found the use of force to be “justified given the circumstances that the [detectives] were faced with.”