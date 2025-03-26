Charges: 6th grade teacher stood on student’s back during lockdown drill

A sixth-grade teacher is facing criminal charges after allegedly standing on a student’s back during a lockdown drill, injuring the child.

Court records show 47-year-old Jason Lowell Rogers, of Underwood, was charged earlier this month in Otter Tail County Court with one count of malicious punishment of a child.

The criminal complaint states that officers were called to the Underwood School on Feb. 10 on a report of an assault.

The victim, a student in Rogers’ class, told law enforcement he was lying on his stomach during a lockdown drill when Rogers stepped on his back with both feet for about 10 seconds, according to the complaint. The victim said he yelled out and began crying, adding that his entire back hurt and he thought he had broken it.

The complaint also says the victim didn’t hear Rogers say anything prior to the assault and he stepped on him like “a stepping stool.”

Law enforcement spoke with Rogers the next day, according to the complaint.

Rogers told police he saw two students lying down during the drill and “didn’t feel the class was taking the drill seriously.” He said he then put his foot on the victim and stepped on him.

The complaint notes Rogers is at least 350 pounds and the victim is considered a healthy sixth-grade student.

After police spoke with Rogers a second time, he admitted he “might have” stepped on the victim with both feet. Rogers also told law enforcement he stepped on two other students: one with both feet and the other while walking over him.

Rogers is currently on administrative leave from his position, according to a spokesperson for the Underwood School District.

Rogers is due in court on April 8 for a first appearance.