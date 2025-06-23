Charges: 18-year-old fatally shot cousin at gathering in Bloomington

An 18-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting his cousin in Bloomington on Sunday.

Exon Alfonzo Sanchez Garzon faces one count of second-degree murder.

Bloomington police responded to the shooting on the 200 block of West 92nd Street. There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the criminal complaint, several witnesses said a fight broke out, and Sanchez Garzon was the shooter.

The victim’s uncle said a group of young men was hanging out and drinking on his driveway. An argument started and led to a physical fight and Sanchez Garzon shot the victim and then ran away, the man told police.

Surveillance video showed the victim in a chair and getting punched several times by one of the people Sanchez Garzon arrived to the gathering with. Sanchez Garzon is then seen punching several people, grabbing a gun from his cross-body bag and shooting around three rounds toward the victim, court documents state.

The video shows him then shooting another five rounds at the victim, hitting him three times.

Sanchez Garzon’s girlfriend told police she had picked him up in Minneapolis and that he was crying and said he killed his cousin.