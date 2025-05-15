Charges: 17-year-old fatally shot man, severely injured man days apart

A 17-year-old boy who is facing charges for severely injuring a man during a robbery in February was charged this week with murder for a separate shooting.

Ryan Lewis Saice-Roy, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder on Monday for a February shooting law enforcement called “especially troubling.”

Minneapolis police responded to the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Feb. 6. Law enforcement found a man who had been shot seven times; he was brought to the hospital, where he died, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim was later identified as Roberto Julian Manzano-Gomez of Minneapolis.

Surveillance video from the area shows four suspects — Saice-Roy and three other juveniles — walking in the courtyard area of a home on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South before briefly walking out of frame and returning with Manzano-Gomez in frame, the complaint states.

Court documents add that the surveillance video then shows the four suspects circle Manzano-Gomez before he falls to the ground, and the suspects run away.

Additional surveillance video from the area shows the suspects departing from the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue South, where Saice-Roy lives, prior to the shooting.

The complaint states that the suspects then walked to the scene of the shooting, using sidewalks and backyards instead of roads. Following the shooting, all four suspects ran back to the home on Bloomington Avenue South, according to the complaint.

While previously speaking to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the shooting “especially troubling” due to it happening at a close range.

Saice-Roy is also charged in connection with a Minneapolis crime spree that happened a few days later, on Feb. 11.

In that case, Saice-Roy is accused of shooting a man in the face, shooting another person in the back and committing aggravated robbery.

The complaint states that discharged cartridge casings at both scenes matched, meaning the same gun was likely used in the Feb. 6 and Feb. 11 shootings.

As of Monday, two of the suspects were also charged in the shooting, and one has pleaded guilty. The third suspect was killed in a shooting on April 29.

He was identified earlier this month as 17-year-old Joseph Goodwin.

