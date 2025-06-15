Champlin neighbors speak after hearing gunfire at home of Sen. John Hoffman, wife

As of Saturday night, Minnesota state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were still hospitalized at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after being shot at their Champlin home early that morning by a man who is also accused of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park.

Police had sealed off the area outside of their home, located along 109th Place North, for much of the day. Neighbors say around 2 a.m. Saturday, they heard multiple gunshots.

One man who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS says he heard those shots, looked outside, and saw what looked like a police squad, with lights, backing out of the Hoffman’s driveway and then taking off.

“I heard pow pow pow pow, like five or six shots, and I thought that wasn’t a car backfiring or anything like that. I looked out and I didn’t see anything, then I saw this vehicle back out of the Hoffman’s driveway, and then he put the lights on. I said, a cop leaving the scene? One cop, after all those shots?” said neighbor Henry Shaffer.

Bullet holes were visible in the Hoffman’s front door, and door camera video from their next-door neighbor shows police going door to door, looking for information.

“The first responder was Jeff, our neighbor, he was the first one out there, even before the police. And he had heard the shots at that time,” said neighbor Jane Manke. “So, it’s just shocking to see what’s going on, with the whole evil in this world, and this is not how we solve things. So for us, it’s kind of scary to be this close to this crime. They could have gone to the wrong house. Could’ve come to our house. Anything could have happened. “

Manke says her family has known the Hoffmans for over 30 years, adding it is a quiet neighborhood, and they’ve certainly not seen anything like this.

She says folks are praying for the Hoffmans. Governor Tim Walz says he’s optimistic about their recovery.

Both John and Yvette were last said to be stable, and sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser that Yvette was awake and alert on Saturday night and was texting. Both were shot multiple times, and authorities say they had undergone surgery earlier in the day.

Another neighbor, Melissa Rogers, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, calling John and Yvette “absolutely wonderful people.”

“I heard the squad cars last night and they were blocked off just at the end of my road here. We live two blocks from John and Yvette,” said Rogers. “It was a huge shock, literally the kindest humans on the earth, so I do not understand why and how this would happen.”