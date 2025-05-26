Ceremony at Fort Snelling to honor those who served

Memorial Day is a powerful reminder of the sacrifice made by those who served.

Today, Fort Snelling National Cemetery is holding a ceremony to honor service members across Minnesota.

Both Governor Tim Walz and Senator Amy Klobuchar are expected to speak to the crowd.

Over the weekend, nearly 4,000 volunteers helped plant an American flag at each of the more than 190,000 headstones across the cemetery.

The non-profit “Flags for Fort Snelling” has been organizing the effort every year since 2018 in a salute to those who put their lives on the line for their country.