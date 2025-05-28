CenturyLink turns in a compliance report to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission

CenturyLink landline disruptions persist

Michelle Plombon says she’s just happy to have her landline back.



“I heard this sound, and it was like, ‘Oh that’s my phone,’” she recalls. “My phone just turned on, and it’s been on ever since.”

KSTP first introduced you to Plombon back in February, after her phone had gone silent for three months.

“Deader than a doornail,” she declared at the time.

The St. Paul resident says her carrier, CenturyLink, told her she should be automatically reimbursed after 24 hours of non-service.

But that didn’t happen, at least not right away.

Instead, Plombon says she was paying a $58-a-month bill for a phone that never rang.

“It’s an unfortunate way of dealing with customers,” she declares. “It leaves a really bad taste in my mouth.”



Plombon’s concerns come on the heels of a court-ordered progress report, issued Friday, from CenturyLink to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

The company says it has a team of 34 field technicians who have repaired 94 outages since March.

The report also says four outages are in the process of being repaired, but that 2,684 customers are still waiting for a fix.

“It’s not acceptable,” John Tuma, a Minnesota PUC member, told KSTP in January. “They are supposed to be able to get service up and get it up quickly.”



The commission says the number of outage complaints has fluctuated from 58 last November, to 107 in December, 182 in January and at least 41 in February.

The PUC Consumer Affairs Office says it’s ‘observed a decline’ in customer complaints.

CenturyLink has blamed copper thefts for cutting services to hundreds of customers in the metro.

The company released a statement which says in part, ‘While external challenges such as copper theft and frozen ground have contributed to past intermittent disruptions, we are making steady progress and remain on track to meet the two-year improvement requirement set by the commission.”

Plombon says she got her service back after contacting the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and the PUC, and that CenturyLink sent her a note, indicating her service was restored on March 7.

The company has also applied credits to her totaling nearly $190 for time out of service.

The letter also noted the impact of copper theft.

“Copper theft is a serious crime that impacts our ability to serve customers and denies our customers the ability to use critical communications services,” it said. “When it occurs, we engage with local law enforcement agencies.”

In its report, CenturyLink says it’s using increased technology, expanded training, and additional staffing to meet compliance requirements.

Plombon, meanwhile, says she’s concerned that repairs are taking so long.

“For a lot of people, this is a lifeline,” she declares. “You can’t call 911. You can’t — if you don’t have a phone, you’re isolated, and people can’t get a hold of you, especially if you’re older.”