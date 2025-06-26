CDC panel recommends flu vaccines without key preservative

A Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccine panel is recommending a fall flu vaccine, but one that doesn’t contain a key preservative.

It’s a move that has some doctors scratching their heads because studies show it poses no risk of harm.

The preservative is called Thimerosal, and it’s included in just 4% of existing flu vaccines, used to help prevent contamination in multi-dose vials. Its use has drawn controversy because it contains a small amount of mercury.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a new committee composed of members selected by the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after he replaced all 17 former members.

Kennedy himself has been a vaccine skeptic. He even wrote a book in 2014 that falsely claimed Thimerosal is “toxic to brain tissue” and may cause autism, while calling for its removal from all vaccines.

Most vaccines in the U.S. contain little to no Thimerosal, and the CDC and FDA say there is no evidence that low doses of it in vaccines cause any harm.

“Thimerosal, despite some controversy decades ago, it has been studied extensively and it’s considered safe. So the real reason this is controversial is because Thimerosal has been an anti-vaccine talking point, so the fact this has been raised at all at this prestigious and highly watched CDC panel has many medical groups alarmed,” said Sony Salzman, ABC News Medical Contributor.

Since 2001, all vaccines used for children six or younger in the U.S. have come in Thimerosal-free formulas.

This is just a recommendation right now, but it has an important influence on which vaccines insurance companies will cover.