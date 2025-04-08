Caught on tape: Chaska police sergeant helps save 79-year-old woman from burning home

Monday’s overnight shift was coming to an end for Chaska Police Sgt. Kyle Hance when a fire call came across the scanner.

Sgt. Hance’s body camera captured him running past flames on the side of a home on Judith Drive one moment and then going inside the smoky home to try and find 79-year-old Joyce Maxine Adams.

“Thank god,” said Joyce Adams when she thought back to seeing Sgt. Hance. “He was very helpful.”

Joyce said she heard the smoke alarms going off as she got to her walker and tried to get out.

But Joyce knew that if she got out, she probably couldn’t make it down the steep front steps that she normally uses a life chair to go down.

“Knew what he was doing, very helpful,” Joyce said, thinking about the rescue.

“This would be a tragedy, not a triumph, from my perspective,” said Scott Adams, Joyce’s son, who lives next door.

Scott said he was at work at the time of the fire, but that his wife smelled the smoke, called 911 and used a fire extinguisher to try and knock out some flames while waiting for help.

“It was all really heroic thing to think about, I’ll be honest with you,” Scott said. “It’s emotional if wasn’t for my wife, and the officer, I don’t think my mom would be here, I’m so thankful everything turned out the way it did.”

Joyce and her family are figuring out where she’ll stay once she’s out from the hospital after the fire. As for Sgt. Hence, he had Tuesday off — a much-needed day to rest after saving a life.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.