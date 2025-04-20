Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place dishes up 350 Easter meals, overcomes ‘financial distress’ facing ‘vast majority of nonprofits’

Staff and volunteers serving up Easter lunches on Sunday at the Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place campus were a well-oiled machine.

About 350 people were served for the holiday meal. Generally, they dish up roughly 300 plates per meal, or about a thousand a day, a spokesperson said.

This year, the holiday tradition was shadowed by a financial pinch facing non-profits across the country.

In its latest report from an annual survey, the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits said the vast majority of organizations faced a threat to financial stability, and 79% of organizations are “…less than 12 months…” from financial distress.

That risk has been driven by increased expenses and fluctuations in charitable giving as COVID-19 relief money dried up, according to the fall report.

Meanwhile, Catholic Charities Twin Cities President and CEO Jamie Verbrugge said the need for such services, and the number of people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis and St. Paul, has remained consistent.

Mother and daughter, Mary Emby and Ginger Emby-Bovee, respectively, have been without a home for more than a year, finding refuge at Dorothy Day after losing their car, too.

“It could happen to anybody… There’s other people in the world that are starving, but at least we have a place to at least come here and get hot meal,” Emby-Bovee said.

“And be able to rest at night, which is important for everybody,” Emby added.

The pair have always had each other, and they count that as a blessing.

“From the day I was born, it’s been like that,” Emby-Bovee said.

“Right now, all we have is each other, so we depend on each other,” Emby added.

Theirs is the kind of tale that keeps the place running, Verbrugge said. “We see it every day,” he added.

“If you’ve heard one person’s story of homelessness, you’ve heard one person’s story of homelessness. There are just so many things for people who are living on the margins that just smallest thing can suddenly lead them into a situation where we become the best hope, and that’s why we’re here, because we want to be hope to them.”

Despite the statewide statistical trend, donations to Catholic Charities have grown by about $1.5 million over the last two years, Verbrugge reported.

“We’ve actually been experiencing renewed commitment and growth in our fundraising activity, and we are deeply grateful to the community that supports us,” he said.

“And one of the things that we hear often from the community that supports us is they recognize that we have to take care of the most vulnerable in our community, right?”

“It was the hardest thing,” Emby-Bovee shared.

“I had to pick myself up with my mom, and we had to put things together, and we struggled. But we’re here, we’re living, and we just have to keep pushing forward.”

Chiming in, Emby added, “And not letting fear get you down, because right here, they’re taking care of us in all the ways that need to be taken care of.”