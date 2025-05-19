Case dismissed for man formerly charged for incident that caused Edina hospital lockdown

Court documents show all charges have dismissed for a man who was suspected of taking his sister’s gun and then causing M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital to go into a lockdown almost exactly one month ago.

According to the state’s dismissal document, the case against Larry Sharp has been dismissed due to prosecutors not being able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a crime had been committed based on the evidence they had. The document, included below, is dated Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Sharp had been charged with two counts of domestic assault and one count of threats of violence for the April 22 incident. A hearing had been scheduled to be held this week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for a comment on the state’s decision to dismiss the case and will update this article if one is received.