Car goes off highway, overturns in Brooklyn Center; State Patrol investigating

Officials are investigating after a car went off the highway and rolled over in Brooklyn Center on Saturday afternoon.

At around 3:12 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Authorities say that two vehicles going in the same direction made contact and collided.

One car left the highway, went through a fence, hit a tree and then overturned, State Patrol said.

An unknown number of people were injured in the car that went off the road; the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No pedestrians or bystanders were injured in the crash, according to authorities.

