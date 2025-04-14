Cannabis rules take effect Monday — the next step in opening businesses

The state of Minnesota will take a significant step Monday in getting business licenses for marijuana handed out.

Thousands of applications have been sent to the Office of Cannabis Management, and lotteries are planned this summer for the four different capped license types.

Meanwhile, roughly 200 social equity applicants were already approved for non-capped licenses last fall. These applicants will be some of the first to open up shop across the state once they pass their tests, which include showing proof of a labor peace agreement with unions, passing a background check, and undergoing a pre-opening inspection.

It will still probably be at least a month before anyone is up and operating.

