Candidates begin filing candidacy for open Senate seat left by Justin Eichorn following resignation

Candidates are beginning to file candidacy for the open Senate seat left by Justin Eichorn after he resigned due to allegations that he solicited sex from a minor.

Eichorn was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly arranged to meet with an undercover Bloomington Police Department officer who was posing as a 17-year-old girl. He was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in federal court.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call a special election for Senate District 6 in the coming days.

One person tossing their name in the ring is Republican Kari Heintzeman.

Heintzeman served as district director for the Trump 2024 campaign and is a longtime volunteer with local and state Republican organizations.

Her husband, Josh Heintzeman, is a state representative in District 6B.

“Our community deserves a leader who listens and engages with residents of SD6 and fiercely advocates for them in St. Paul,” Kari Heintzeman said. “I am running for the Minnesota Senate to champion the values we hold dear – fiscal responsibility, personal freedom, and government transparency. Together, we can create an environment where families thrive, businesses grow, and our children have a bright and safe future.”

Also announcing her candidacy is DFLer Emily LeClaire, who highlighted many issues important to her, including child care, mental health for veterans and protection for small businesses, educators, farmers, laborers and miners.

“…I do not believe in serving only half of our district. Your voice matters, your troubles and doubts and fears should be addressed no matter where you cast your vote. I refuse to hear the needs of one party above the other, and will work for all of District 6. I will bring our needs to the folks in the cities and work with everyone in our district for all of our citizens.”

