Candidacy filing period for late Speaker Emerita Hortman’s seat opens Tuesday

Candidate filing for Hortman's seat

The candidacy filing period for the seat left open by the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman opens Tuesday.

The special election is scheduled for Sept. 16. A primary election will be held on Aug. 12 if needed.

Potential candidates have until next Tuesday, July 22, to file to run.

So far, two people are vying for the DFL’s endorsement.

Christian Eriksen, a Brooklyn Park City Council member since 2022, announced his candidacy and wrote on Facebook that the now-open seat will always be known as Hortman’s.

The other candidate is former Brooklyn Park City Council member XP Lee, who currently works for the Minnesota Department of Health.

