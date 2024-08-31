Campfire explosion kills 1, multiple people injured

A deadly fire explosion has injured multiple people outside of Hibbing during a holiday celebration.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred before 8:20 p.m. in French Township, 20 miles north of Hibbing on the 12000 block of Jaranson Road.

A group of family and friends had gathered to celebrate Labor Day Weekend and were preparing to enjoy an evening campfire. However, authorities said that an unknown flammable liquid was used to start a fire when the campfire exploded.

The exploding flames caused burn and inhalation injuries to eight people ranging in age from 14 years old to 60 years old.

On August 30, 2024 at approximately 8:20 PM, area first responders and law enforcement were

The sheriff’s office said a child who sustained serious burns was flown to the Twin Cities to rexieve advanced care at the hospital. Others were driven to the hospital for burn injuries ranging from minor to serious.

One person, a 53-year-old Hibbing man, later died as a result of his injuries.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.