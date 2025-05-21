Camp House Fire now 73% contained, freeing up crews to battle Jenkins Creek Fire

Despite strong winds on Tuesday, crews continued to make progress on containing two large wildfires burning in northern Minnesota.

According to an update from the Eastern Area Incident Management Team on Wednesday, the Camp House Fire near Brimson is holding steady at around 12,000 acres and is now 73% contained. Two hotshot crews will now focus on connecting segments of the containment line while other crews head toward the interior.

Rain helped cool the Camp House Fire, and now some resources are being diverted from that fire and toward the larger, less contained Jenkins Creek Fire.

As of Wednesday, the Jenkins Creek Fire was 13% contained and burning on 16,748 acres. During breaks in the wind on Tuesday, fire management teams piloted five drone flights to detect hot spots for ground crews to attack.

Investigators have now determined that the Jenkins Creek Fire was human-caused; the cause of the Camp House Fire is still under investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, conditions had improved enough for authorities to improve the status for nearly two dozen evacuation zones, clearing the way for some residents to return to their homes. Nine zones that were on “Set” status are now on “Ready,” and 13 other zones that were on “Go” status are now on “Ready.”

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has a full map of evacuation zones in St. Louis and Lake counties. The dashboard explains that “Ready” means residents should prepare for a potential evacuation and make sure their homes are defensible; “Set” is the stage to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice; and “Go” means to evacuate immediately.

Also on Wednesday, Highway 44 and County Road 110 are reopened to through traffic. Skibo Road and Forest Road 113 remain closed from County Road 110, and Bundle Lake Road is closed northbound from Highway 16.

Officials note that property owners returning home may notice some smoke from burned debris but they shouldn’t be alarmed if it’s inside the burned area.