Camp House fire at 90% containment, Jenkins Creek fire now 32% contained

Containment efforts are continuing to prove successful in Minnesota’s northlands, where two wildfires are still burning.

On Thursday morning, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team announced the Camp House fire is now at 90% containment, up from 73% the previous day.

The Camp House fire is 12,071 acres in size.

Thanks in part to unmanned aerial systems, the Jenkins Creek fire is now also seeing more containment.

The fire is now 32% contained; two helicopters will be available to assist fire crews on Thursday in addition to heavy equipment, providing fuel break and reduction work.

Jenkins Creek Fire is 16,748 acres.

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team would like to remind people not to fly drones or other aerial equipment near the fire. They say drones and similar equipment cause a safety hazard, requiring aerial operations to shut down.