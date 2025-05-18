Camp House Fire 31% contained, Jenkins Creek fire remains at 0% containment

After favorable conditions, crews and dozers were able to create some containment at the Camp House wildfire.

In a Sunday morning update from the Eastern Area Incident Management Team, the group said after not growing in four days, crews were able to bring the Camp House fire to 31% contiament.

Containment lines were built on the south end and west side of the fire, with plans to strengthen containment on the north side of the fire on Friday.

However, incident management warns that dry conditions are strong and shifting winds are forecast for the coming days, which could worsen containment efforts.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 12,277 acres large.

The Jenkins Creek fire remains at 0% containment, though incident management says they were able to extend fire containment lines along the northwest edge and southern end of the fire.

Sunday will see crews focus on adding to existing hose lays and prioritizing structure protection to prepare for the aforementioned weather conditions. The fire is currently 16,332 acres large.

Residents in St. Louis County will again be able to enter evacuation zones from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

A community meeting meeting for the Jenkins Creek and Camp House Road wildfires will be held on Monday at 6 p.m., at the Mesabi East School District High School Auditorium. The meeting will be livestreamed, and a link will be shared on the MNICS and Superior National Forest Facebook Pages

The Minnesota Red Cross announced Sunday it would be providing items to support communities impacted by the wildfires. The Red Cross says donations to assist their efforts in providing relief items and other efforts can be made on their WEBSITE.