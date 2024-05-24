CAIR, Muslim advocates to speak on possible bias crime toward CAIR staffer

Muslim leaders and advocates in the state are gathering on Friday for a press conference regarding a hit-and-run outside a Minneapolis mosque that left a man injured.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) released surveillance video of Wednesday afternoon’s incident, which shows a minivan round a corner before accelerating straight into a man walking through the parking lot of Alhikma Islamic Center around 12:30 p.m. As the man ran away to seek cover, the van backed up and drove away.

Minneapolis police say the victim, who is 36, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement is investigating the hit-and-run as a possible bias crime.

A spokesperson for CAIR says the man who was injured is a CAIR-MN staffer.

At 12 p.m., CAIR members and Muslim leaders throughout Minnesota will address what they say is being investigated as a possible attempted murder. Check back in for a live stream of the press conference.