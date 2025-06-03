Buxton drives in 5 as Twins win 10-4 to hand Athletics 7th straight loss and 18th in 19 games

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Byron Buxton matched his career high with five RBIs and the Minnesota Twins extended the Athletics’ losing streak to seven games with a 10-4 victory Monday night.

Buxton had a two-run double with two outs in a six-run second inning. He drove in two more with a bases-loaded single in the sixth and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Lawrence Butler hit a three-run homer for the Athletics (23-38), who have lost 18 of 19 overall. They fell to 9-20 at Sutter Health Park, their temporary home for at least the next three seasons.

In the opener of a four-game series, the Twins went down in order in the first against Luis Severino before batting around in the second. Ty France singled in the first two runs and Buxton made it 4-0. Trevor Larnach had an RBI single before Brooks Lee doubled in the final run of the inning.

Lee added an RBI single in the eighth.

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton steals second base against the Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 2, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Marshall

Butler walked, went to third on Jacob Wilson’s double and scored on Brent Rooker’s hard comebacker to Twins starter Joe Ryan in the third for the Athletics’ first run. Butler hit his ninth homer — a two-out shot to center field in the fourth — to get the A’s within 6-4.

Ryan (6-2) loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but escaped unscathed. He gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Buxton’s two-run single chased Severino (1-5), who allowed eight runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Twins (32-27) have gone 6-7 since winning 13 straight.

Key moment

Ryan had the bases loaded and a 3-0 count on CJ Alexander in the fifth before retiring Alexander and Luis Urías on popups. Drew Avans grounded out to end the inning.

Key stat

The Twins are 7-0 against California teams after earlier sweeps over the Angels and Giants.

Up next

RHP Pablo López (4-3 2.75 ERA) starts Tuesday for the Twins. The Athletics hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

