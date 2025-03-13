Businesses seeking support after Minneapolis water main break

One month after a severe water main break in Minneapolis, displaced business owners are frustrated about a “lack of support” from the city.

At least four nearby businesses at West 50th Street and Penn Avenue South were damaged, including the Paperback Exchange.

“This has been so heartbreaking. It’s one of those things where this was our lives,” Rachel Pedersen, Paperback Exchange manager, said.

Paperback Exchange offered an escape for book lovers for 50 years in a Minneapolis building.

“It’s been really hard to see our life’s work go down the drain,” Pedersen said.

One month ago, a water main break flooded the area, washing away those memories.

Pedersen said the store lost inventory, furniture and work equipment on top of losing revenue.

“The city has not opened their mouth once about whether they will be able to help us with money. So that’s really scary. I mean, this is hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Pedersen said.



The city of Minneapolis said in a statement that over the past few weeks, public works crews have been working diligently to repair the sidewalk and street after the water main break.

Officials said on Thursday that workers noticed instability at the building, so they closed the intersection while they further assessed the area, but they plan to stabilize the building so the work can continue.

They added subzero temperatures, and a snow emergency presented challenges along the way.



Pedersen added the insurance company already said they would not cover all of the damage, but the store filed a claim with the city, hoping for a payout.



“This wasn’t our responsibility. We weren’t the ones in charge of checking this main,” Pedersen said. “What are we to do if insurance turns us down or the city turns us down? We are the ones who suffer for it.”



Minneapolis City Council member who represents the ward, Linea Palmisano, said in a statement the city is reviewing the claims. She added, “We don’t have discretion in this process; the review is based on Minnesota law.”

Palmisano’s full statement can be read below:

“This week, Public Works was in the intersection working to build additional supports to support the road and set anchors that will help this building’s restoration efforts. The city is working hand in glove with the property’s restoration expert since some building instability was noticed earlier today during that work. They are in the process of running a large beam to help support the corner of the building and this work will continue until it is complete. At that time, they will re-open Penn Ave to traffic. “The road ahead to recovery and restoration is long and expensive, and it will take some time. But in the interim, we have a community that is standing strong with these treasured small businesses. There has been an outpouring of support with over $100k raised to help the businesses. “The city’s Risk Management department is in the process of reviewing several claims from this incident. We don’t have discretion in this process; the review is based on Minnesota law. “Residents and business owners alike have shared their gratitude with me for all of the hard-working city staff who have worked around the clock to address the infrastructure issues. Business owners have expressed their gratitude for this property owner’s quick restoration efforts and generous attitude to this situation, despite today’s setback. “I remain in constant contact with those deeply impacted to answer questions and offer whatever support I can.”

