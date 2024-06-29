Businesses on the Mississippi River feeling the impact of summer flooding

Businesses on water hit hard

Flooding in the metro is taking a toll on businesses that depend on summer river tourism.

Padelford Riverboats, which runs out of Harriet Island in St. Paul, has canceled all of its Mississippi River cruises since Sunday.

The Mississippi River in St. Paul has risen eight feet in the last week.

The river was at 20 feet by Friday evening, which is considered major flood stage.

“The river’s going to do what the river’s going to do and we can’t control that,” said Gus Gaspardo, president of Padelford Riverboats. “We have a really compressed season, really June through September is where we make the bulk of our revenue, so it is a significant amount of money we will be out.”

So far, they have canceled cruises through the Fourth of July.

He estimates the two-week hiatus will cost them about $180,000.

“But I can’t feel sorry for us because we are going to lose some money and we’re going to be out of business for a couple of weeks, because you look at people down in southern Minnesota who are losing their houses and that is heartbreaking,” Gaspardo said. “When you’re in the people business, you have to care about people and they have far bigger challenges than I do right now.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has also covered the significant flooding in places like Mankato.

Hospitality Minnesota provided this statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS about the impact of flooding on businesses across the state:

“Hospitality businesses from the North Shore to southern Minnesota have seen significant impacts from weather this year. The current flooding on top of the impact of a mild winter is going to be catastrophic for these businesses. We’re surveying our members, and the impacts vary from 2-week closures to partial shutdowns to lack of access to infrastructure like roads, water, or utilities. We encourage lawmakers to continue to leverage all funding mechanisms possible to help these businesses recover.”

The Mississippi River in St. Paul is expected to crest at 20.8 feet on Saturday and then start receding on Sunday.

Visit St. Paul provided this statement: