Businesses in northwest metro struggle amid Highway 10 construction
Road construction on Highway 10 is taking a toll on businesses in the northwest metro.
The owners of Aurelio’s Pizza in Ramsey posted on social media on Monday that they closed permanently, citing ongoing road construction as a contributing factor.
RELATED: Pizza restaurant frustrated with Highway 10 project
A nearby business, King Kong Hobbies, reported that its sales have decreased by more than 20% since construction began.
The City of Ramsey says it’s helped by creating social media posts for businesses impacted by construction, losing temporary signage regulations and allowing taller, easier-to-see signs.
“We did what we could,” Ramsey’s city administrator said. “We recognized things that we could do that didn’t cost anything. Simple regulations changes and being as business-friendly as we can be. It’s tough. We don’t want to hear any business fail, especially from a road construction project.”
Construction on Highway 10 in Ramsey is scheduled for completion this fall.