Businesses in northwest metro struggle amid Highway 10 construction

Road construction on Highway 10 is taking a toll on businesses in the northwest metro.



The owners of Aurelio’s Pizza in Ramsey posted on social media on Monday that they closed permanently, citing ongoing road construction as a contributing factor.

A nearby business, King Kong Hobbies, reported that its sales have decreased by more than 20% since construction began.

The City of Ramsey says it’s helped by creating social media posts for businesses impacted by construction, losing temporary signage regulations and allowing taller, easier-to-see signs.

“We did what we could,” Ramsey’s city administrator said. “We recognized things that we could do that didn’t cost anything. Simple regulations changes and being as business-friendly as we can be. It’s tough. We don’t want to hear any business fail, especially from a road construction project.”

Construction on Highway 10 in Ramsey is scheduled for completion this fall.