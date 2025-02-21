Business owners react to latest developments in George Floyd Square plans

Businesses at George Floyd Square remain unsure about the future as there’s still no concrete plan for 38th and Chicago five years later.

Last week, the council voted for the city to do more research into a pedestrian plaza layout that residents nearby already voiced they do not want.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the council’s decision to delay development, calling it “shady” in a statement.

It’s been five years of events, flowers and a memorial built by the community, but as people pass through, time stands still.

“There’s a lot of hurt people right now still,” Edwin Reed, Sincere Detailing Pros owner, said.

Reed has been waiting for a new “38th and Chicago” for five years.

“I haven’t worked in a month because of what’s taking place over there. My customers are scared to shop,” he said. “They feel some kind of way about the neighborhood still, because of how it looks right now.”

Reed feels the pedestrian mall plan that the council wants the city to explore further will not help businesses recover.

“It [the street] should be open for businesses,” Reed said. “It shouldn’t be blocked off for any reasons whatsoever.”

Another idea that was on the table was a flexible-open plan recommended by the city.

It would allow traffic to continue with the option to close the square for public events, but the council shot down that idea until further notice.

“I think for us, we want what community wants,” C. Terrance Anderson, Bichota Coffee owner, said.

Bichota Coffee opened up in the square four months ago.

“I don’t think anybody thinks this is the final version of what this corner looks like. You know, people want to see more commerce back here,” he said.

But for now, it’s back to square one at George Floyd Square.

“I think for us as a business, it’s just we want something that’s predictable, something that we can plan for,” he said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also spoke to the owner of Just Turkey, a business near George Floyd Square, over the phone. He said he does not want a pedestrian plaza on 38th and Chicago.