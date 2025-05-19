Bus crashes into playground at church child care center in south Minneapolis

Crews are responding after a bus crashed into a playground at a child care center in south Minneapolis on Monday.

The crash happened at a playground outside Richfield Lutheran Church at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 60th Street West.

A full-size school bus appeared to have plowed over playground equipment, and the mangled remnants of a green swingset were wrapped around the bus’ front tires.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS saw a woman get into an ambulance, which then left with lights and sirens on.

It’s unclear at this time how many were injured. KSTP saw at least three ambulances at the scene; two later left without lights and sirens activated.

No information was immediately available on how the bus managed to crash into the playground.