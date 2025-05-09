Burnsville woman’s killing leaves behind 3 kids, boyfriend/father to face judge

A woman’s killing in Burnsville is leaving three children without their mother and domestic violence prevention advocates angered.

Family confirms to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Danielle Warren is the woman who Burnsville police say was found dead at a home on 117th Street East on Wednesday morning – investigators say she was stabbed multiple times.

Police soon after made an arrest, and the man, court records say, is the boyfriend of Warren and the father of her children. He is being held in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Family says Warren’s children are 10, 5, and nine months old.

“She did anything in the world for them. She always made sure they felt loved,” Hannah Ryden, Warren’s sister, who is now helping care for the kids, said.

(Credit: Hannah Ryden) (Credit: Hannah Ryden)

“Just dealing with the questions of them asking if she’s really gone, and [where] she is, and stuff like that, it’s really hard,” Ryden added about talking with the kids.

The man facing the murder charge is Jason Filas, and according to court records, in March, Warren got a no-contact order against him after a fight. Weeks later, police found the two in a car together during a traffic stop.

Filas eventually pleaded guilty to violating the order, and while documents don’t say why, on April 23, a judge cancelled the no-contact order.

(Credit: Hannah Ryden)

After reaching out to the Minnesota Judicial Branch to try and reach the judge and ask why the order was ended, a spokesperson sent the following: “The Minnesota Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits judges from speaking about active cases.”

“It makes me really angry. It makes me feel like we need to do more to educate our judges and our law enforcement about domestic violence,” Jake De Vera, with domestic violence shelter Women’s Advocates, said.

“As a society, we need to be more angry about this and not let it be normalized,” De Vera added.

Also telling 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that their recent data shows a record high number of domestic violence-related homicides in 2023 at 40 — De Vera worries it’s only getting worse.

As for Warren’s loved ones, an online fundraiser has been created to support the children.

“It’s tragic. Like, I couldn’t even think about my kids growing up without a mom,” Jessica Dahlin, a family friend who started the fundraiser, said.