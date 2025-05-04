Burnsville firefighter-paramedic among those honored at National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service

A memorial service was held in Maryland on Sunday by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to honor over 140 who had died in the past years.

As part of the event, the names of 140 firefighters who had died were etched into the monument, a tribute to the ultimate sacrifice they made at the National Firefighter Memorial in Emmitsburg.

One of those names was Burnsville firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, who was killed in February 2024 in the line of duty.

On February 18, 2024, first responders were called to a domestic abuse call in Burnsville, which turned into a deadly armed confrontation resulting in the deaths of Finseth and two Burnsville Police Officers, Paul Elmstrand and Mathew Ruge.

Finseth was one of 70 firefighters who were killed in the line of duty in 2024.

Fire Departments from across the nation made smaller tributes on Sunday as well, as part of International Firefighters’ Day and to pay homage to their fallen. The Burnsville Fire Department lit up in red to pay tribute to Finseth.

Elmstrand and Ruge are also set to be honored. Next week, during Police Week, their names will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.