Burnsville faces similar changes as St. Paul nearly 30 years after 3 officers were killed

In August 1994, three St. Paul police officers were shot and killed on the same day.

Officers Ron Ryan, Jr., Timothy Jones and Jones’s K-9 partner, Laser, were all shot by the same gunman nearly 30 years ago.

Retired St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that people in the Burnsville community, which is mourning the deaths of officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, will have to support each other for decades to come.

“This is a wound that will be really seared in their hearts for decades to come,” said Axtell. “A lot of counseling. It’s going to take time. It takes a lot of vulnerability to, you know, express the feelings our officers, medics and firefighters are having day in and day out.”

Axtell said he was Officer Ryan’s field training officer just months before Ryan was murdered and he is confident Burnsville police and fire will receive the same outpouring of emotional support that St. Paul experienced in 1994.

“This is something that will continue to be talked about and honored and supported throughout the entire community and the entire state,” said Axtell. “The loss of the lives of our heroes in Burnsville will never be forgotten. Whether it’s today, next week, next year, or 30 years from now.”

