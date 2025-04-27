Burnsville community honors first responders in 2nd-annual convoy

A convoy in support of first responders took place Sunday in Burnsville.

The event was inspired by a convoy that took place a year ago to honor three first responders who were killed in the line of duty that February — Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

The community came out in full force for last year’s event, with over 2,000 people attending to support the fallen first responders. This year’s event continues to honor the fallen while celebrating first responders, service members and those who work in correction facilities.

Event organizers are also taking donations for fallen first responder families and Law Enforcement Labor Services program HERE.

