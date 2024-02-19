Burnsville community comes together to mourn the loss of 3 who died in the line of duty

The entire Burnsville community is mourning the loss of three of their own.

People are coming together to show their love and support for those killed in the line of duty.

On Monday, many stopped by Burnsville Fire Station 1 to drop off flowers and food. People want firefighters to know they’re thinking of them during this difficult time.

“They need love poured back into them because so much was taken from them,” Georgia McClanahan said.

“They do a lot for us, this is something we can do for them,” Kevin Swecker said.

Burnsville firefighters say they can’t thank the community enough for their love and support during this tremendous loss.