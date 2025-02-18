Burnsville 1 year later: Public Safety Memorial Day proclaimed to honor fallen first responders

The lives of three fallen Burnsville first responders killed in the line of duty last year are being honored and remembered Tuesday.

Feb. 18, 2025, has been designated as Public Safety Memorial Day in the city to honor the lives of fallen officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, and Matthew Ruge, 27, as well as firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, 40. They were fatally shot while responding to a domestic call near 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

A fourth first responder, Sgt. Adam Medlicott was hospitalized after being shot and began recovering at home the following day.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the shooter — later identified by the BCA as Shannon Gooden, fatally shot himself. None of the other family members inside the home who were with Gooden were injured, including seven children ranging in ages from 2-15.

On Tuesday, the city will not only fly flags at half-staff but also illuminate all facilities in blue and red during the overnight hours. In addition, wreaths will be on display at City Hall, where community members are invited to pay their respects. City leaders will be speaking at 2 p.m. in the Burnsville City Council Chambers.

Family members of the three fallen first responders will be attending national events later this spring in Washington, D.C. and in Emmitsburg, Maryland. If you’d like to help them attend the event, you can CLICK HERE to donate to an online fundraiser set up by the MN Fraternal Order of Police Foundation.

Later this week, the annual Guns and Hoses Charity Hockey Game will be held in Blaine. All proceeds from Friday’s game will be given to The Front Line Foundation so the group can support 60,000 first responders across Minnesota.

The game will be held at the Blaine Super Rink on Friday, Feb. 21 at 4:30 p.m. If you aren’t able to attend the game but would like to donate to the cause, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

A video showing the procession for Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth from Hennepin County Medical Center to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office can be shown below.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will be at the 2 p.m. event and will have a stream here. Check back for updates.