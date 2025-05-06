Budget talks slow going while other legislation on the move

Gov. Tim Walz is taking part in marathon negotiations with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders that have been going on over the past week. So far, little to report in the way of tangible progress.

“Slow, very slow progress,” DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said on her way into a budget meeting Tuesday afternoon. “I think it is a really difficult budget to settle this year.”

It seems every budget is difficult to settle when there’s divided government. The Legislature has required a special session in every budget year with divided government since 2015.

“We have a lot of work to do,” DFL House Speaker Emerita, Rep. Melissa Hortman, said after saying this week a budget target agreement is likely needed by the end of the week in order to finish by the legislative deadline of May 19.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats touted the work of the House Fraud Prevention and Agency Oversight Committee has done with measures moving through various bills.

“We created a … portal where people can whistle blow, and we also are working on a bill that strengthens whistleblower protections, I hope makes it over the finish line this year,” said Rep. Kristin Robbins, (R) Maple Grove, chair of the Republican-controlled committee.

Both parties back legislation creating an Office of Inspector General to oversee state government program spending.

“We know that fraud is an issue that is expanding throughout our economy, our society,” says DFL committee lead Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul. “There are people taking advantage of vulnerable people.”

Also Tuesday, the Senate Tax Committee heard a bill that would appropriate a portion of electronic pull tab revenue to a fund that would pay for maintenance and improvements to state-owned U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I think what I’m doing here today is to ask members, ‘Isn’t it time for us to provide a stable, ongoing source of funding?'” Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said while introducing his bill.

Electronic pull tab video was used to pay off the state investment in the stadium two years ago. Instead of earmarking some of that revenue to future stadium maintenance, it was redirected to the state’s general fund.

“We advocated for years to maintain a portion of the electronic pull tab revenue stream to protect this amazing asset,” said Minnesota Vikings Vice President Lester Bagley in testimony before the committee.

Frentz and the Vikings estimate the stadium will need $293 million for maintenance and upkeep over the next decade.

There was no vote on the proposal on Tuesday, but the bill will be considered for inclusion in the tax bill.