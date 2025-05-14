Budget discussions continue ahead of next week’s deadline

Capitol countdown

There are six days until the Minnesota legislative session deadline when lawmakers are supposed to pass a balanced budget.

It’s all but certain there will have to be a special session to finish their work.

Legislative leaders didn’t have much to say on their way into meet with Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday morning. They had to break at noon so the governor could give an update on the wildfire battle in northern Minnesota.

He also had an update on whether he thought they could finish by Monday’s deadline.

“I’m being pretty ambitious with them now because we gotta get out of that room for numerous reasons. One is we need them to get their work done. I still think there’s still an outside chance. But I think the thing is when you rush the revisors and things you might have a chance for some of these errors in drafting. I think it’s better to give the time necessary. So I think we’re getting closer to that but still an opportunity,” Walz said.

While waiting for a budget deal, there were no major bills to debate on the House and Senate floors.

In the House, they did pass a resolution calling for the Minnesota statue of one of Minnesota’s first U.S. senators — Henry Mower Rice — to be replaced by a statue of former senator and vice president Hubert Humphrey.

“I believe it’s indisputable that the Minnesotan who had the greatest impact, as we’ve heard from others before me, was Hubert Humphrey,” said Rep. Jamie Long, DFL floor leader.

“Members, I’m not sure why we’re debating this topic. We are a week away from adjournment. We still have no joint budget targets. We have no deal on education yet. There is no deal on MinnesotaCare yet,” said Rep. Mary Franzen (R-Alexandria).

Until there is a deal, no major legislation will be debated on the House and Senate floors.

