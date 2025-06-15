Brooklyn Park residents asked to call 911 if an officer approaches them at home and if they’re unsure of validity

Residents of Brooklyn Park’s Edinburgh neighborhood, where state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot, are no longer under a shelter-in-place, which was in effect for more than eight hours on Saturday as police searched for a murderer who may still be posing as a police officer.

Hortman’s house is still taped off late Saturday night, and the BCA remains there. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Park police are reminding people to lock their doors, check their cameras and report any suspicious activity.

Neighbors tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they hope the gunman is caught as the loss starts to sink in. The Hortmans are being remembered as “just good people” by the community.

“This was very tragic. I just talked to Melissa yesterday. She was just walking her dog past our house. We had a brief conversation, it was cold, she was all bundled up but she was smiling ear to ear, just as happy as can be,” said neighbor Cory Leaf.

“All around heartbreaking and our hearts go out to the family, actually both families, the Hoffman family and the Hortman family,” said fellow neighbor Jeanette Rupert.

Investigators say the gunman was imitating a police officer when he shot the Hortmans, as well as Senator Hoffman and his wife. A vehicle recovered from the scene mimicked a police cruiser.

Now, police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’re still encouraging the community to call 911 to verify before letting any officer who comes to their home and if they’re unsure if the officer is legitimate.

Neighbors spent much of the day at home, saying they received a shelter-in-place alert around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. That remained in place until about 3:15 p.m. Soon after, neighbors went outside feeling relieved but also grieving.

“We could stay inside and live in fear and be worried something else like this could happen, or we can see this as an opportunity to say this happened and how do we grow and be stronger from it. How can we become better of it, how can we become more prepared,” said neighbor Jeremiah Rupert.

The City of Brooklyn Park has sent out photos of the suspected gunman – who has been identified as 57-year-old Vance Boelter – asking people to be on the lookout for him. Anyone who sees something unusual is told to call 911.