Brooklyn Park public works director indicted on sex crimes, will stay on city payroll for a month

Brooklyn Park’s public works director has resigned in the wake of a grand jury indictment connected to an alleged sexual assault in an Atlanta hotel room last September.

Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors will now proceed with the case against Daniel Ruiz, who faces charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and battery. An arraignment is set for June 3.

Ruiz has been on paid leave ever since his arrest and will remain on the city’s payroll until his resignation takes effect on June 27, city spokeswoman Risikat Adesaogun said.

As first reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Ruiz was arrested on Sept. 8 in connection with a suspected sexual assault at the Club Wyndham Atlanta hotel. A warrant alleges the victim tried to escape the hotel room, but Ruiz forced her back inside and continued the assault.

The victim was treated for injured ribs after the attack, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report.

Ruiz was released on $80,000 bond on Sept. 17.

Credit card receipts obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS show Ruiz and another city official were in Atlanta for the American Public Works Association’s annual PWX conference, which ran from Sept. 8-11.

That trip — including the cost of group membership dues, conference registration, flights and hotels — cost taxpayers $7,914.09, according to credit card receipts. Ruiz’s registration, airline ticket and hotel room made up $3,275.22 of that total.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Ruiz’s attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.