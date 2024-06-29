Brooklyn Park Police investigating Saturday morning shooting that injured one person

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex.

Officers said they responded to Autumn Ridge Apartments early Saturday morning after getting reports of a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) said they found the man and began treating him for two apparent gunshot wounds, which were non-life threatening.

According to officers, the man refused transport to the hospital from paramedics, was reportedly uncooperative with police and was not forthcoming about information related to the shooting.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate and have found evidence related to a shooting.