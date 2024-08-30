Brooklyn Park officer returns to work months after shooting man during infant death investigation

Brooklyn Park police officer Momodou Dibba has returned to work months after shooting a man during an infant death investigation.

Though a news release from the Police Department states that it found that Dibba didn’t violate any department policies, the case is still under review by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Brooklyn Park police also released body camera footage of the shooting, which can be viewed here. WARNING: The video may be disturbing for some viewers.

The department said its investigation involved reviewing body-worn camera footage and statements from officers. An administrative panel found that Dibba didn’t violate policies regarding deadly force and recommended he return to work. A community panel and Chief Mark Bruley also determined that no policies were violated.

As previously reported, officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing just before 4 a.m. on June 23. The baby did not survive and a death investigation commenced at the home.

According to law enforcement, Oronde Neal Reese, the infant’s father, was outside the home and “appeared distraught” after learning of his son’s death.

As officers investigated, Reese went back into the home and locked himself in his bedroom. Another resident forced open the door and went into the room with officers, where they found Reese in the closet, telling officers he had a gun.

A physical struggle ensued, and Dibba shot Reese several times. Reese survived his injuries.