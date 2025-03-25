Brooklyn Park couple opens damaged home for first responder training

Police and fire departments from around the metro are getting some unexpected, hands-on training inside a Brooklyn Park home.

“There were three branches that punched through the kitchen, bathroom and one of the hallways. We had a big mess on our hands,” said homeowner Jason Foltynski.

When a 15,000-pound tree went through the roof of Jason and Liz Foltynski’s home, somehow, they were able to see it as an opportunity at their doorstep.

Their home needs to be rebuilt from the ground up, but first, they decided to open it up to first responders for training. Jason is a Brooklyn Center Fire inspector, which was part of the inspiration.

Departments from Anoka County, St. Cloud, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center have practiced everything from search and rescue to breaching doors and walls. They were unable to do a live burn but brought in smoke machines to reduce visibility.

“Having an experience in a home is a totally different training opportunity that could save their lives, their partners’ lives or the victims in the homes. It was a no-brainer for us, ” said Liz Foltynski.

“It’s been a lot of hardship, so to find a silver lining has been a blessing,” she said.

The house is scheduled for teardown in April; the family hopes to move back in by Thanksgiving.