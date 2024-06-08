Brooklyn Park church hosts active shooter seminar

A Brooklyn Park church is helping the community prepare for a situation they hope never happens.

On Saturday morning, Living Word Christian Center held an active shooter seminar.

The church partnered with an organization called Protect His House for a three-hour seminar to help church staff members protect their congregation from a violent attack.

They also learned how to handle high-stress situations and what to expect from law enforcement when they arrive on scene.

Charlie Brewster, the head of security, says with mass shootings happening all around the country, the need for training to reduce risks and casualties is paramount.

“The biggest thing I can tell people in just a sentence or two is be aware of what’s going on around you,” Brewster said. “…Look for things that look out of place to you or just be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on.”

This is the second time the church hosted a seminar like this, with Brewster saying the first one in January had about 170 people.