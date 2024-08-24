Broken glass reduces capacity at North Commons Water Park for the remainder of the year

Broken glass at a Minneapolis water park will reduce the number of guests, marking the fourth time such an incident has occured.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board(MPRB) said North Commons Water Park will operate at reduced capacity until September 2, the end of its operating season.

The board said the reduced capacity is due to smashed glass found Thursday night in the water park’s lap pool. As a result, the lap pool will be closed for the remainder of the season.

The wading pool and plunger pool will still be available to parkgoers.

MPBR said broken glass has been an ongoing issue at North Commons, stating this incident is the fourth time the park has closed the lap pool.

“Each incident requires MPRB staff to drain the pool, deep clean it, refill it, then heat and chemically calibrate it before it can re-open,” MPRB said in a press release. “With limited time remaining in the swim season, it is not possible to complete this process a fourth time.”

MPRB said they are working to deter incidents like this from happening in the future.