Break out your green and shamrocks: St. Patrick’s Day parades are planned in Minneapolis, St. Paul

You can attend parades in both Minneapolis and St. Paul on Monday in the downtown areas.

Two big St. Patrick’s Day parades are happening Monday in both of the downtown areas in the Twin Cities – and they’re timed out so you can attend both events if you’d like.

While the staging and line-up area near Rice Park for the St. Paul parade closes around 10 a.m., cross streets of the parade route along 5th Street East are expected to shut down starting at 11 a.m. Then, at noon, the parade will travel from Rice Park (Market and 5th streets) to Mears Park (5th and Sibley streets).

Organizers say you can park in lots and ramps along Kellogg and north of 6th Street East.

Across the river, the Minneapolis parade will be back in town for its 57th year after moving to Columbia Heights for a few years.

This year, the event will be in the heart of the downtown area. The 6 p.m. parade will travel from Nicollet Avenue and 6th Street to Nicollet Avenue and 12th Street. Festivities continue with a Blarney Bash at 7 p.m. at Brits Pub.

Members of the Minnesota State Patrol are reminding those celebrating the holiday that there will be extra enforcement out on the roads. The Department of Public Safety says there were 438 impaired driving arrests made during last year’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

In the last five years, there have been 10 fatal crashes during that same timeframe.

“A pocket full of four-leaf clovers are not your get out of jail free card – if you make that decision, you will pay the price when you end up in the back of a squad car,” said Mike Hanson, the Director of the Department of Public Safety.

Metro Transit will be offering free rides throughout the Twin Cities for St. Patrick’s Day starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

All buses and light rail lines will be free until the end of regular service, with extended service in the downtown Minneapolis area.

More than 25,000 people took advantage of the free rides last year.

If you plan to attend any St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, make sure to dress appropriately. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower- to mid-60s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

Over the weekend, Irish dancers entertained shoppers at Eden Prairie center. Dance groups included Shamrock School of Irish Step Dance and Hudson Irish Dance. On Monday, the dancers will perform at schools across the metro area.

Paige Hudson with Hudson Irish Dance says some team members will travel to Dublin, Ireland next month for the World Irish Dancing Championships.

