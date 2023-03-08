Boys State Hockey Tournament begins

It’s the most magical time of year in the State of Hockey.

The Boys State Hockey Tournament got underway in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Fans were out and about around Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

For some, making the trek to St. Paul for the tournament is a family tradition while others haven’t made it to the tournament in years.

“We’re just excited to come down here, it’s usually our family thing, our brothers all come down and we’ve been doing it for years so we just keep enjoying this and see a lot of the games,” one attendee told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Wednesday morning.

A group of high school hockey fans heading to the Boys State Tournament on March 8, 2023. (KSTP-TV)

It’s also an important time for many local restaurants that rely on a boost in business during the tournament.

For those interested in attending the tournament, tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students.

Fans can also watch the tournament on Channel 45 or online at Prep45.