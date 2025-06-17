Boelter served as chair on county board; fellow board members in shock

The man accused of carrying out the plot to kill state lawmakers over the weekend served as chair of a workforce development board for the county where he used to live.

Dakota County confirmed on Monday that Vance Boelter joined the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board in 2013 and was named chair of the board in 2021.

Board members were shocked to learn Boelter is the accused killer.

“All my interactions with him were great. He seemed like a great guy,” said Ronnie Bessett, who served on the board with Boelter. “This is just so out of character for the guy that I’ve gotten to know.”

As for Boelter’s actual work, he wore multiple hats, working at a funeral home and for his own security company, Praetorian Guard Security Services. State records show the Boelter’s wife registered the business with the state in 2018.

Vance is listed as the Director of Security Patrols on the website, but it’s unclear how much work the company did.

“I didn’t even know that he had a security company. That was never brought up in my presence,” Bessett said.

One thing that is clear is that Boelter was very passionate about his faith.

“I met Jesus when I was 17 years old,” said Vance Boelter in a YouTube video, showing him preaching in Congo.

Friends tell 5 INVESTIGATES that Boelter traveled to Africa multiple times. One video shows him sharing his views on the LGBTQ community.

“There are people, especially in America… they don’t know their sexual orientation. The enemy has gotten so far in the mind and the soul,” he said.

Back home, his friend and roommate told reporters over the weekend he also held strong views on abortion. “I mean, this goes back through the 90s. He was, he really hated abortion,” said David Carlson, who says he’s known Boelter for years.



